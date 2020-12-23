Vacant Position: Distributor Sales Representatives with a valid motorbike licence

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Our Client is seeking to recruit a highly motivated Distributor Sales Representatives to join their team in Kenya.

Duties and Responsibilities

Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers

Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs

Establish, develop, and maintain positive business and customer relationships

Reach out to customer leads through cold calling

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction

Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule

Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments

Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales and status reports

Supply management with reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.

Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends

Continuously improve through feedback

Submit reconciliation report daily

Requirements

Proven work experience as a Sales Representative for at least 2 years

A valid motorbike licence

Excellent knowledge of MS Office

Flexible to work anywhere in Kenya

Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

Excellent selling, communication, and negotiation skills

Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs

Relationship management skills and openness to feedback

Certificate / Diploma in sales or related field

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 30th December 2020.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for jobs placement.