Vacant Position: Distributor Sales Representatives with a valid motorbike licence
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Our Client is seeking to recruit a highly motivated Distributor Sales Representatives to join their team in Kenya.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers
- Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs
- Establish, develop, and maintain positive business and customer relationships
- Reach out to customer leads through cold calling
- Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction
- Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule
- Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments
- Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales and status reports
- Supply management with reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.
- Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends
- Continuously improve through feedback
- Submit reconciliation report daily
Requirements
- Proven work experience as a Sales Representative for at least 2 years
- A valid motorbike licence
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office
- Flexible to work anywhere in Kenya
- Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales
- Excellent selling, communication, and negotiation skills
- Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills
- Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs
- Relationship management skills and openness to feedback
- Certificate / Diploma in sales or related field
To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 30th December 2020.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for jobs placement.