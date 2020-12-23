Vacant Position: Distributor Sales Representatives with a valid motorbike licence

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Our Client is seeking to recruit a highly motivated Distributor Sales Representatives to join their team in Kenya.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers
  • Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs
  • Establish, develop, and maintain positive business and customer relationships
  • Reach out to customer leads through cold calling
  • Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction
  • Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule
  • Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments
  • Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales and status reports
  • Supply management with reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.
  • Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends
  • Continuously improve through feedback
  • Submit reconciliation report daily

Requirements

  • Proven work experience as a Sales Representative for at least 2 years
  • A valid motorbike licence
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office
  • Flexible to work anywhere in Kenya
  • Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales
  • Excellent selling, communication, and negotiation skills
  • Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills
  • Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs
  • Relationship management skills and openness to feedback
  • Certificate / Diploma in sales or related field

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 30th December 2020.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for jobs placement.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply