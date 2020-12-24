JOB TITLE: SALES EXECUTIVES
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
JOB LOCATION: KISERIAN
SUMMARY: Our client, in the construction industry and hardware materials in Kiserian is looking for qualified candidates to fill in the vacancy of sales executives.
The jobholders will be responsible for selling construction materials to hardware in their respective regions.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Establish new accounts by organizing and planning daily work schedule to build on clientele database
- Meet and exceed set targets
- Source for construction sites and hardwares to sell
- Gain knowledge of company’s different types of construction materials
- Make and submit orders by referring to product literature and price lists
- Gather current marketplace information on products and pricing
- Field sales to source for business
- Contribute to team efforts in accomplishing organizational goals
- Make calls and communicate with customers to sell products
- Have to fulfill customer’s queries over phone
- Maintain daily, weekly report in a professional manner
- Maintain professional relationship with every customer
- Attend sales meetings, take orders, test products and negotiate prices
- Must have to follow the company rules and also perform any other assigned tasks
QUALIFICATIONS / REQUIREMENTS / KEY SKILLS
- Diploma in a Business related field
- 1-3 years relevant experience in sales
- Good Customer service skills
- Persistent with excellent selling skills
- Ability to handle pressure and work with targets
- Those residing in Kiserian are encouraged to apply
HOW TO APPLY
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.