JOB TITLE: SALES EXECUTIVES

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

JOB LOCATION: KISERIAN

SUMMARY: Our client, in the construction industry and hardware materials in Kiserian is looking for qualified candidates to fill in the vacancy of sales executives.

The jobholders will be responsible for selling construction materials to hardware in their respective regions.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Establish new accounts by organizing and planning daily work schedule to build on clientele database

Meet and exceed set targets

Source for construction sites and hardwares to sell

Gain knowledge of company’s different types of construction materials

Make and submit orders by referring to product literature and price lists

Gather current marketplace information on products and pricing

Field sales to source for business

Contribute to team efforts in accomplishing organizational goals

Make calls and communicate with customers to sell products

Have to fulfill customer’s queries over phone

Maintain daily, weekly report in a professional manner

Maintain professional relationship with every customer

Attend sales meetings, take orders, test products and negotiate prices

Must have to follow the company rules and also perform any other assigned tasks

QUALIFICATIONS / REQUIREMENTS / KEY SKILLS

Diploma in a Business related field

1-3 years relevant experience in sales

Good Customer service skills

Persistent with excellent selling skills

Ability to handle pressure and work with targets

Those residing in Kiserian are encouraged to apply

HOW TO APPLY

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.