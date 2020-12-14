Monday, December 14, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has endorsed ANC Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, in his bid to become the 5th President of Kenya, come 2022.

Speaking during a church service at Friends Church (Quakers) Maringo in Nairobi, Sakaja noted that he will support Mudavadi’s presidential ambitions once President Uhuru Kenyatta completes his term.

“As of now I still have a contract with President Uhuru Kenyatta, which lasts up until 2022.”

“I cannot betray Uhuru Kenyatta because I am a man of principles, and a man of my word, but the contract will eventually end and after that, I am 100% fully behind Musalia Mudavadi, and that is the way forward,” said the Senator.

He stated that there comes a time when a new generation has to make a decision and that the most important thing was the unity of the country.

The Senator also showered Mudavadi with praise for adopting a firm stand, noting that the country needs such leaders.

“A decision has to be made, if you see me here together with MP George Aladwa and Stanley Livondo all representing different political parties rallying behind Musalia Mudavadi, we are definitely going to shock this nation by our unity.”

“Our unity will be our marching anthem.”

“‘If you vote in an administration that will not focus on economic recovery, then you will be in for a rude shock.”

“Leaders should start talking about how the economy can recover,” added Sakaja.

Sakaja assured Mudavadi that he was behind him and would support his ambitions.

ODM leader, Raila Odinga, was hoping that Sakaja will support him in 2022 now that he has the support of his boss, Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST