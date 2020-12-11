Friday, December 11, 2020 – Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka is dead.

Kabaka died on Friday, December 11, at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Senator had been rushed to hospital last Friday after he collapsed while having illicit affair with a high school teacher by the name Esther Nthenya Muli.

Nthenya is now facing an attempted murder charge following the death of Senator Kabaka. She had been arrested for the attempted murder of Kabaka on the day the senator collapsed and was rushed to ICU last Friday.

This comes even as the Government released the test results of the Senator which discounted claims that he was poisoned.

Vomit samples from the Senator analyzed at the Government Chemist revealed that there were no toxins fed to the lawmaker as had been earlier speculated.

May his soul rest in eternal rest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST