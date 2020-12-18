Friday, December 18, 2020 – Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama, is dead.

Nyangarama died on Friday morning at Nairobi Hospital from where he had been admitted for three weeks.

Reports indicated that the governor was at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and had allegedly succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

The 74-year-old governor is said to have been put on life support on Sunday night, December 13.

His death comes just a day after his family issued an update on his health.

Nyangarama’s son, Gideon Momanyi, had dismissed reports on social media that purported the governor had passed on.

“This is to inform the general public that the governor is well and recuperating in the hospital and any reports doing the rounds in social media should be treated as rumours,” Momanyi stated.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has mourned the death of Nyagarama and sent condolences to his family.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Governor John Nyagarama’s death.”

“My sympathies to his family and the people of Nyamira as we mourn his death and reflect on his life.”

“Nyagarama has been an extraordinary partner in strengthening devolution.”

“I will forever cherish moments with him on duty and as personal friends.”

“May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” read Odinga’s tweet.

