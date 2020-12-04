Friday, December 4, 2020 – Kabuchai Member of Parliament (MP), James Lusweti, is dead.

Lusweti, who has been in and out of hospital, passed on at the Nairobi Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula confirmed Lusweti’s death on his social media.

He mourned him as a hardworking and loyal leader.

“It’s with profound shock and sorrow to learn of the passing on of Hon. James Lusweti Mukwe, Kabuchai MP.”

“He will be remembered as a hardworking and loyal member of Ford Kenya party who served his people with utmost honesty, commitment and accountability,” reads the statement.

However, the real cause of his death is yet to be disclosed.

The MP’s body was taken to the Lee Funeral Home.

In May this year, the lawmaker was airlifted to Nairobi after his condition deteriorated.

Three weeks later, he had a severe case of gout with the swelling starting from his toe to his knee.

Lusweti’s death comes weeks after the death of Matungu MP, Justus Murunga who succumbed to Covid-19.

May Lusweti’s soul rest in eternal peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST