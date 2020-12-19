Saturday, 19 December 2020 – There was drama along Garissa Road after a lorry that was transporting goods burst into flames.

According to a video doing rounds on social media, the lorry that had overturned after being involved in an accident is seen engulfed in flames.

The driver, who escaped narrowly, is heard wailing in the background as passers-by caution him against trying to put off the fire since he was risking his life.

It’s not clear whether the lorry was transporting flammable goods.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST