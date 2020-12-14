Monday, December 14, 2020 – The fate of embattled Buzeki Enterprises, a transport firm owned by politician Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop, has taken a new twist after another creditor, Bhachu Industries, filed an insolvency suit against the company.

Bhachu Industries owned by the Bhachu family sued Buzeki over an undisclosed amount of money and wants the company liquidated.

Buzeki, who is also a member of Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani, is fending off attacks from banks, clearing and forwarding companies, trailer manufacturers, and many others that are fighting to salvage anything they can from his troubled entity.

The entry of Bhachu in the fight for the spoils comes at a time when NCBA Bank and Landmark Port Conveyors Ltd are together seeking to recoup nearly Sh3 billion in total from the troubled logistics company.

“Any other creditor or contributor of the said company desirous to support or oppose the making of an order on the said petition may appear for the hearing,” the notice says.

Buzeki transports almost anything from cement, to minerals such as manganese, petroleum, fertilisers, having struck key partnerships with World Food Programme, Bamburi, Athi River Mining, Portland Cement, and Unga Limited. It has offices in Mombasa, Eldoret and Nairobi.

It operates tippers, petroleum tankers, low loaders, flatbeds, cover body trucks among other vehicles that were procured with credit.

The company owes NCBA some Sh2.7billion, adding to the debt pile that has left creditors fighting for the Mombasa-based company’s trucks and trailers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST