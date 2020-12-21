Monday, 21 December 2020 – As Deputy President William Ruto turns 54 years old today, his wife Rachel took to social media and posted a heartwarming birthday message to celebrate the day that her husband was born.

In her birthday message, Mama Rachel heaped praises on the Deputy President and described him as passionate, loving, kind and a great father to their children.

Rachel further added that she is eternally grateful to have the DP in her life and completed the sweet message with a Bible verse.

“It fills me with great joy to celebrate another year of life with you. Today, we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary.

You are passionate, loving, kind and have been a great father to our children.

“Doing life with you has been the greatest adventure of my life and I’m eternally grateful to have you in my life.

“Happy birthday Bill.

“Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help.

Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 NLT”, she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST