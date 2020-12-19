Saturday, 19 December 2020 – Vocal Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted hiding a gun under a seat while he was relaxing with his political friends among them Kimani Ichungwa and Caleb Kositany.

Oscar Sudi is among the vocal Tanga Tanga politicians who have been insulting and lecturing the head of state like a toddler.

Not long ago, Sudi insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta with his mother, leading to his arrest.

The rogue MP has in the past claimed that his life is in danger for criticizing Uhuru’s Government and perhaps that’s why he is always armed even when he is indoors with close friends.

Check out the photo that has sparked reactions online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST