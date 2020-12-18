Friday, December 18, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of engineering the impeachment of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.

Murkomen, who was among the senators who opposed the censure motion against Sonko at the Senate, pointed an accusing finger at Uhuru’s National Government for orchestrating the ex-governor’s downfall and putting the city-county in a precarious position.

Through a post on his Twitter handle, the vocal lawmaker, who is also allied to Deputy President William Ruto, also castigated the Senate for failing to rise to the occasion to defend devolution and uphold the rule of law.

However, he accepted the outcome of the vote.

“We lost the battle but my conscience is clear.”

“When the Senate endorses Impeachments sponsored by the National Government it ceases to be the defender and protector of counties and county Governments.”

“I am confident history will be kind to us in the fullness of time,” he tweeted.

Sonko was accused of several accounts that revolved around corruption, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Senators separately voted on each of the three charges.

