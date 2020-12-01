Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has become the latest Tanga Tanga member to endorse the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Tanga Tanga is an amorphous group in Jubilee Party which campaigns for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Initially, the group had vowed to oppose the BBI document but after DP Ruto endorsed the document last Friday, they are now endorsing the initiative which is spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, with aim of uniting the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during the burial of Bahati MP, Ngunjiri Kimani’s mother, Sudi endorsed the document saying it was not bad but warned it will be a burden to Kenyans.

“This BBI is not bad but it is a burden to Kenyans. You should be careful because for me as a Member of Parliament, I will get my salary but common citizens will continue suffering,” Sudi said.

If the document is adopted, the number of MPs will increase from 349 to 640 which will be a huge burden to Kenya taxpayers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST