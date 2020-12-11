Friday, December 11, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has hinted at plans for a political alliance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at City Park during a BBI sensitization meeting, Moi, who is also the KANU chairman, said he is ready to work with like-minded leaders to form what he terms a super alliance ahead of 2022 polls.

Gideon said there are plans to field one candidate.

“We are now building support for the BBI but when the time comes, we will work towards having one bullet,” Gideon said.

On his part, Tiaty MP William Kamket said KANU will field a presidential candidate and urged Nairobi residents to support Gideon.

He also urged city residents to register as KANU members ahead of the next elections.

“KANU will have a candidate and that person will be Gideon,” Kamket said.

Also present were former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris, Nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe and Habib Omar Kongo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST