Tuesday, 29 December 2020 – A senior KTN journalist has described Deputy President William Ruto as the biggest con ever in Kenyan politics.

Odeo Sirari, who worked at BBC before he was hired by KTN as a news editor, warned Kenyans to be careful when making their decision in 2022.

Ruto’s supporters that included lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi went on a ranting spree and insulted the KTN journalist badly after he made the tweet.

“I know he claims to be a journalist…I wonder what is the code of conduct in his place of employment?” the fiery lawyer responded to the tweet but Odeo Sirari put it clear that he stands firm with his opinion and he won’t be cowed by threats, trolls and intimidation.

Odeo vowed to stand with the truth and said that for the 20 years that he has worked as a journalist, there’s nothing fulfilling like standard with the truth.

“For close to 20 years I have worked as a journalist, nothing is more fulfilling than being truthful. Truth is what defines integrity, impartiality and fair comment. I would choose truth over impartiality any day. No amount of threats and bullying will take that away from me!” he responded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST