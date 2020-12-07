Monday, December 7, 2020 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed the idea of the Building Bridges Initiative referendum being held with the 2022 General Election, as proposed by Deputy President William Ruto and many of his supporters.

Speaking yesterday, Raila described Ruto and those opposed to the report as hypocrites, who do not want to take a stand despite being allowed to air their views to the BBI task force that was chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

“This will be the first amendment to the 2010 Constitution.”

“There will be a second, third, fourth, fifth and others.”

“There must be closure to some of these things if we are to move.”

“If you do not want the document, vote against it during the referendum.”

“BBI will offer concrete solutions to our problems,” stated Raila.

He said voters are already burdened with six ballots during General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST