Sunday, December 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out of his new Kilimani headquarters by the landlord.

Ruto and his allies had resorted to the launch of Jubilee Asili headquarters in Kilimani to serve as their political nerve center after they were denied access to the Jubilee Party’s Headquarters in Pangani.

According to reports, the owner of their new offices in Kilimani’s Makindi Road had asked them to leave, on grounds that the premise had not been licensed to host political proceedings.

Reports reveal that Ruto and his Tanga Tanga have already left following the eviction. The Jubilee Asili banner had also been brought down.

There was no security guard at the gate, there were empty parking lots and rooms were filled with dust, showing no recent activity at the once Jubilee Asili centre.

Reports indicated that plans to fully operationalise Jubilee Asili Centre by the end of August 2020, had been set back by the contraction of Covid-19 by some of its members.

DP Ruto’s allies revealed that there had been a back and forth between them and the landlord, who asked them to vacate the premises.

Some of DP Ruto’s allies alleged that the government had been intimidating the landlord forcing him to evict them.

“We are tussling with the owner, the government has told the owner to throw us out of and he has requested us to leave, but we are still negotiating.”

“This drama started approximately two months ago and that is why we decided to lie low as we try to reach an agreement,” an MP who sought anonymity was quoted as saying.

“The landlord is in an embarrassing situation because he is being bullied by being told that a number of his things will go wrong and he has not processed the change of the user.”

“The government is using all means to frustrate our landlord and scuttle our plans for 2022.”

“We were ready to buy the building but he has been reluctant to sell it to us. We do not wish to reveal him,” the MP added.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa alleged that the centre had to be shut down following persistent frustration from the government.

This comes after the DP’s failed attempt to use the Jubilee Party’s headquarters to hold meetings with top party officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST