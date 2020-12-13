Sunday, December 13, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has deflated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after abandoning the Building Bridges Initiative.

To ensure Raila has nothing to campaign on, Ruto hatched an elaborate scheme to have his rivals embark on punching the air by simply keeping off the Building Bridges Initiative shenanigans, thus denying his detractors an object to hit.

In essence, Ruto will be boycotting the BBI referendum campaigns and rallying Kenyans to ignore the exercise as well as using proxies to fight it in courts.

The DP’s boycott scheme is aimed at gauging his sway ahead of the 2022 polls.

If a majority of voters will not participate in the looming BBI referendum, Ruto will have scored big.

Ruto suspects the plebiscite is designed to act as a springboard for Raila’s 2022 presidential bid, which he wants to scuttle by any means necessary.

The decision to shun the BBI exercise was arrived at by his strategists after brainstorming meetings where they explored ways of ensuring the DP remains the aspirant to beat in the 2022 polls even if the BBI proposals pass in the referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST