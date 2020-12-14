Monday, 14 December 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly donated his chopper to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to carry out his campaigns ahead of the general elections slated for next year January.

Blogger Robert Alai shared photos of Ruto’s chopper branded with Museveni’s images and his party slogans.

“DP Ruto has donated his chopper to Museveni to campaign and kill Ugandans opposing him. Ruto hopes that Museveni will send his troops to kill Raila’s supporters in 2022 and rig him in,” Alai wrote.

Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for 34 years, is seeking another term amid stiff competition from youthful former musician Bobi Wine.

Here are photos of Ruto’s chopper that he has reportedly donated to Museveni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST