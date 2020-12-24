Thursday, December 24, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has downplayed claims the rising popularity of Deputy President William Ruto could be posing a threat to his 2022 presidential ambition.

Speaking during an interview, Raila said he does not fear taking on Ruto in the ballot but was only waiting for the right time to decide on whether or not he will be contesting for the top seat again.

According to Raila, he is still focused on the Building Bridges Initiative, which will fix the challenges that affect the country every electioneering period, before informing Kenyans about his future political ambition.

He noted he will not vie for the presidency where chances of winning are slim.

“I will not run if I do not stand a chance…Ruto will not scare me from running in 2022.”

“Kenyans are intelligent and are able to see propaganda for what it is,” he said.

The former premier also dodged a question about his willingness and readiness to work with Ruto ahead of 2022 should their political paths conveniently cross.

“I don’t know and I cannot say it, for now, he is already charting his path alone,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST