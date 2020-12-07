Monday, December 7, 2020 – After sensing defeat on the Building Bridges Initiative, Deputy President William Ruto, has come up with a new strategy to give President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, another headache over their looming BBI referendum.

Ruto is now pushing the Government to use the existing election law to allow Kenyans to have a multiple-choice referendum.

While he had last week voiced his support for a Referendum Bill by the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC), Ruto has since changed his mind.

He noted that as it stands, the law providing for a multiple-choice referendum was already in place and should be used in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum expected by June next year.

“The Elections Act already provides that we can have a referendum with either one question if we have only one issue, or with multiple questions, if we have more than one issue.”

“And because we have more than one issue in this referendum, we should have a multiple-choice referendum.”

“That is all we are asking so that the people of Kenya can express themselves and make choices,” Dr. Ruto said yesterday.

He dismissed as baseless fears that a multiple-choice referendum may likely be too cumbersome for the ordinary voter.

“We should not be scared of what the people will choose because this is their Constitution and this is their country.”

“Those of us who are leaders must not think that we are special.”

“We must not think that people don’t know.”

“If they did not, they would not have elected us.”

“Give them the opportunity to choose what they want for themselves,” he stated.

This is even as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has ruled out multiple-choice referendum.

