Monday, 14 December 2020 – Gospel singer and TV host, Joyce Omondi, has left Switch TV, where she was hosting a gospel show dubbed Full Circle with DJ Sadic.

Joyce joined the Red Cross owned TV station last year, and on Friday, December 11, she announced that she was hosting her last show.

During the show, the pretty TV girl was surprised with flowers by her husband Waihiga Mwaura, a popular TV anchor who works for Citizen TV.

“I love this man Waihiga Mwaura. He supports me in ways I can’t even explain,” she wrote and shared lovely photos holding a bouquet of flowers that she received from her husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST