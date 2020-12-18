Friday, 18 December 2020 – Celebrated Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, recently left tongues wagging after he openly professed his love for his ex-wife, Zari Hassan.

The singer shared a short clip of Zari and his daughter Tiffah jamming to his new song Waah and confirmed that he still has a soft spot for the former socialite even after parting ways.

The clip that Zari shared touched Diamond’s heart and he couldn’t hide his feelings.

“Roho za mimi @Princess Tiffah @ZaritheBossLady”, the singer captioned the video and revealed how much he loves and values Zari and Tiffah.

Diamond’s fans camped on the comments sections and asked the two to get back together.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST