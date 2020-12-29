Monday, 28 December 2020 – In 2014, controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari, was exposed by former KTN investigative reporters Mohammed Ali and John Allan Namu, for faking miracles and exploiting his gullible followers.

Kanyari would coach some of his congregants to give fake testimonies on how they were healed of deadly diseases and then broadcast the fake testimonies during his radio and TV programmes.

The cunning preacher would then demand a seed of Ksh 310 to anyone who needed a miracle or healing.

Kanyari reportedly made millions of shillings through the ‘panda mbegu’ scandal.

The rogue pastor disappeared from the limelight after he was exposed but he is now back with a bang.

Kanyari is preaching on a little known TV station called Shifu TV that he reportedly owns.

He is still performing stage-managed miracles and asking for financial donations through an Mpesa number that is splashed on the screen when he is preaching.

Here are screen grabs of the controversial pastor preaching on Shifu TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST