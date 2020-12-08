Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – The death from Covid-19 of Dr. Stephen Mogusu on Monday, has sparked a huge debate with many Kenyans accusing the government of neglecting doctors while putting all the money into the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Dr. Mogusu died while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta University Hospital and he urged doctors before he died to ‘save’ themselves because Uhuru‘s government cannot save them.

To add salt to the injury, Dr. Mogusu, 28, had not received his salary for five months despite the government allocating billions of shillings to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many Kenyans have attacked the government over Mogusu’s death but renowned social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has urged Kenyans not to blame the government over the death of health workers.

Alai said even in the United States, Britain, France and Italy doctors are dying and they are not campaigning for BBI.

“Poleni sana for the loss. Some fools would like to blame BBI. USA doesn’t have BBI and doesn’t have a clue how to contain this. UK, France, Germany, China, South Korea, Italy and every major world power has been affected by COVID. Let’s not use death to drive political points,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST