Thursday, 17 December 2020 – Former socialite, Risper Faith, underwent a procedure called liposuction recently to get her hot body back after struggling with weight for long.

The once-popular socialite revealed that she added a lot of weight after giving birth and despite working out in the gym and trying to diet, her efforts bore no fruits.

Risper confessed that she had lost self-confidence after her juicy figure diminished, forcing her to under-go liposuction.

With the blessings of her husband, Risper visited a local clinic where she went through the liposuction procedure that lasted for 24hrs.

The former socialite has taken to social media and posted photos to prove that she has managed to get her hot body back after surgery.

Check out these photos that she posted.

