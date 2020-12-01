Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Residents of Githurai in Nairobi are being bribed with Sh 500 each to endorse the Building Bridges Initiative report.

On Monday, the BBI team camped at Githurai 44 and Zimmerman where they gave a bribe of Sh 500 to anyone who could append their signature in support of the document that has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

“Yes they are paying us Sh 500 each to sign the document,” said Jack Thuo, a resident of Githurai 44.

The revelations come even as the BBI secretariat announced on Monday that it has only collected 1.5 million signatures out of a target of 5 million signatures.

The initiative’s Joint Secretaries former MP Dennis Waweru and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said they expected it to hit 2 million by Tuesday morning.

“We, therefore, project that we shall be done with the exercise by end of the week and move to the next step,” they said in a statement.

The Constitution requires such an initiative to have an endorsement of at least one million signatures from registered voters, which must be verified and approved by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST