Monday, 21 December 2020 – The identity of the man who is currently dating Former K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has been unveiled.

According to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, the faded TV girl is in love with a man of Ethiopian origin called Teme Carlose on Instagram.

Not so much is known about Betty’s new boyfriend but we understand he is a single dad and very wealthy.

Betty was previously dating a married man of Somali origin, who reportedly dumped her and went back to his wife and kids in the United Kingdom.

Betty revealed in a past interview that she wants to settle down with a man who already has kids and probably divorced.

Check out photos of her alleged new ‘bae’.

