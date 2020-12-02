Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Suspended Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) procurement officer, Charles Juma, has spilled the beans on how senior state officers threatened officials at the State-run firm to be awarded tenders to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health.

Appearing before National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, Juma said that the former CEO Jonah Manjari was under pressure from people whom he only termed as “highly placed and influential” persons in government, who insisted that certain companies must be awarded tenders even if they were not prequalified.

“The CEO told me that he has attended high-level meetings with influential people who threatened him that if he does not act according to their wish…he would disappear,” Mr. Juma told the committee.

“You don’t sit in this office. I’m under pressure to act in a particular way,” Mr. Manjari is reported to have told Mr. Juma.

Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, was mentioned among cartels in the government who threatened KEMSA officials to award certain companies tenders.

For instance, Shop N Buy, a company linked to the senator was awarded a Sh 970 million tender to supply PPEs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST