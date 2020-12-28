Monday, December 28, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has complained that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, have not been picking his calls.

Speaking during the funeral service of Maurice Mabonga Wanjala, the father to Bumula MP Moses Mabonga, Ruto said the two should pick up his calls because he was not calling them to ask for their votes.

“I always call them, at least tell them to pick up my phone calls. Maybe they fear my calls because they think I want to ask for their votes,” Ruto told the mourners who broke into laughter.

Ruto’s claims were cemented by Sirisia MP, John Waluke, who said Mudavadi and Wetangula were avoiding Ruto because they ate his money and later joined the handshake bandwagon.

“We were in Wetang’ula’s residence in Karen and it was William (Ruto) who financed. They are recklessly siphoning his money. We were also at Musalia’s na wanakula pesa ya William bure (They are siphoning his (Ruto’s) money),” Waluke said.

Wetangula and Mudavadi are in the handshake bandwagon which is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

