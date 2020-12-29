Tuesday, 29 December 2020 – Flamboyant city preacher, Lucy Natasha, is officially off the market.

The light-skinned slay queen pastor, who was linked to an illicit affair with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko sometime back, revealed that the man who has swept her heart comes from the corporate world but he also has a calling in the church ministry.

According to Natasha, her new partner has most of the qualities that she looks for in a man.

Natasha said that she has been in past relationships that didn’t work but his time around, she is assured that she has found the right man to spend the rest of her life with.

She divulged more details concerning her fiancé and revealed that he is not Kenyan.

“My fiancé is not of Kenyan descent. He is not even from this continent,” Reverend Natasha said.

She further revealed that her wedding will take place in different places.

The first wedding will happen in Kenya where she lives and then fly to where her fiancé comes from for the second wedding.

The third wedding will take place where her fiancé lives and works.

Earlier this year, Reverend Natasha was captured on camera getting mushy with an unidentified man.

It remains to be seen whether he is the lucky man who has swept her heart.

