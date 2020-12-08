KEMRI –CCR PHRD (Thika) clinical trials Project is currently looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position:

Position: Research Assistant KMR 8 (1 position)

Location: Nairobi/Thika

Reports to: Social Scientist – Frontline HCP Study

Job Purpose: The Research Assistant will be responsible for recruitment and data collection.

Responsibilities

Ensure all related records and reports are handled and managed in line with the study protocol and the Standard Operation Procedures

Ensure work is done within the project timelines

Ensure adequate data collection tools and request necessary supplies for the project

Liaise with the social scientist to ensure project activities are conducted as scheduled

Providing project management team with regular feedback on study activities

Participate in regular team calls and meetings

Other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned

Qualifications

College diploma in social studies, or other health related field

Experience working in a public health hospital will be an added advantage

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Experience in electronic data collection

Excellent organizational skills

Good interpersonal skills

Terms of Employment

Employment is on a one year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements

Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees

Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 23rd December, 2020.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.