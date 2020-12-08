KEMRI –CCR PHRD (Thika) clinical trials Project is currently looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position:

Position:          Research Assistant KMR 8 (1 position)

Location:        Nairobi/Thika

Reports to:      Social Scientist – Frontline HCP Study

Job Purpose: The Research Assistant will be responsible for recruitment and data collection.

Responsibilities

  • Ensure all related records and reports are handled and managed in line with the study protocol and the Standard Operation Procedures
  • Ensure work is done within the project timelines
  • Ensure adequate data collection tools and request necessary supplies for the project
  • Liaise with the social scientist to ensure project activities are conducted as scheduled
  • Providing project management team with regular feedback on study activities
  • Participate in regular team calls and meetings
  • Other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned

Qualifications

  • College diploma in social studies, or other health related field
  • Experience working in a public health hospital will be an added advantage
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Experience in electronic data collection
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Good interpersonal skills

Terms of Employment

Employment is on a one year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

  • All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements
  • Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees
  • Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 23rd December, 2020.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.

