KEMRI –CCR PHRD (Thika) clinical trials Project is currently looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position:
Position: Research Assistant KMR 8 (1 position)
Location: Nairobi/Thika
Reports to: Social Scientist – Frontline HCP Study
Job Purpose: The Research Assistant will be responsible for recruitment and data collection.
Responsibilities
- Ensure all related records and reports are handled and managed in line with the study protocol and the Standard Operation Procedures
- Ensure work is done within the project timelines
- Ensure adequate data collection tools and request necessary supplies for the project
- Liaise with the social scientist to ensure project activities are conducted as scheduled
- Providing project management team with regular feedback on study activities
- Participate in regular team calls and meetings
- Other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned
Qualifications
- College diploma in social studies, or other health related field
- Experience working in a public health hospital will be an added advantage
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Experience in electronic data collection
- Excellent organizational skills
- Good interpersonal skills
Terms of Employment
Employment is on a one year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.
How to Apply
- All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements
- Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees
- Must include copies of academic and professional certificates
A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 23rd December, 2020.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only those shortlisted will be contacted.