Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has rubbed Kenyans the wrong way with his utterances directed towards doctors.

Ojaamong, while speaking at an event on Monday, challenged doctors to call off their strike and wait till the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process was concluded.

He claimed that the strike would not help the health workers achieve their goals.

“These doctors, nurses and clinical officers who want to strike, it will not help you.”

“Let’s sit down and talk.”

“You health people relax until the BBI is concluded and see whether it will bring better things,” Ojaamong stated.

However, angry Kenyans did not take the governor’s wild comments lying down, as they argued that the State had abandoned doctors who are at the frontline of fighting the virus.

“Very shocking for some leaders to ask “Wahudumu wa afya wavumilie kidogo BBI iishe (Health workers to wait until BBI is concluded),” said one of the social media users.

“We have the power in our hands, such kind of sentiments proves beyond doubt that it is time to upraise and demand quality leadership.”

“These people are drunk with power such that they can’t reason the priorities,” added another user.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) had issued a notice two weeks ago, threatening to mobilise its members to strike on Monday but the strike has been suspended for 14 days.

