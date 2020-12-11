Friday, December 11, 2020 – Mvita MP, Abdulswamad Nassir, has disclosed that the Registrar of Companies has declined to provide details of a firm linked to Jubilee Vice-chairman, David Murathe, which was adversely mentioned in the Sh7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) PPEs scandal.

Speaking on Thursday, Abdulswamad, who is the chair of the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee, said he wrote to the Registrar last week but he has not gotten any response.

The committee sought the details, specifically their ownership as of April when most of the firms were given a commitment letter to supply PPEs to KEMSA.

“The registrar of companies did not provide CR12 for KILIG Ltd. It is serious. We don’t know why they are skipping some names. There shouldn’t be a reason why they are failing to,” Nassir said.

“The registrar will be called to say who is exactly behind this ‘master scheme’,” he added.

David Murathe, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s confidante, is said to be the man behind KILIG, a company that won a Sh 4 billion tender to supply Personal Protective EquipmentS (PPEs).

