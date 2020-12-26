Job Title: Regional Training Officer

Reports to: Regional Program Quality Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Travel: Willingness and ability to travel extensively among project countries (50%)

Grade: 9

TechnoServe Background: TechnoServe works with enterprising people in the developing world to build competitive farms, businesses and industries. We are a nonprofit organization that develops business solutions to poverty by linking people to information, capital and markets. With more than four decades of proven results, we believe in the power of private enterprise to transform lives.

Program Description: TechnoServe is implementing the USAID-funded Alliance for Inclusive and Nutritious Food Processing (AINFP) regional program in collaboration with Partners in Food Solutions (PFS). The program leverages the power of the private sector to create better nutritional outcomes for base-of-the-pyramid consumers and more profitable market opportunities for local farmers.

This is achieved by supporting local food processing companies in Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia through remote technical assistance and training from world leading food processing companies under PFS to increase the availability of safe, affordable and nutritious food.

Position Description: Training forms a significant part of Alliance for Inclusive and Nutritious Food Processing (AINFP’s) approach to building capacity of the food processing sector. The largest component of this position is leading the Sector Wide Training (SWT) activity, which will target processors and industry stakeholders (e.g. government agencies) in core project countries.

The SWTs will cover demand-driven topics like quality control, fortification, aflatoxin management and control, business resource management, gender, marketing, and access to finance, and be developed and delivered in close collaboration with PFS and local training BDS partners.

The Training Officer will be responsible for overseeing the development, design, and implementation of training activities and materials, and will develop the SWTs Participant Training Plan in conjunction with the Quality Program Manager.

S/he will be the principal strategist and facilitator of training program and staff learning, facilitating AINFP staff members in the application of best practices and lessons learned by assessing knowledge gaps and needs in the food processing sector, developing and updating relevant content, and supporting knowledge sharing activities.

The Training Officer will assist in the integration of lessons learned from sector wide training processes and ongoing/future training and learning efforts.

S/he will ensure effectiveness and impact of the AINFP SWT program, from conducting needs analysis, to the delivery of innovative learning and training solutions, e.g. blended learning and e-learning, to managing subject matter experts and/or consultants, as well as developing tools to measure training effectiveness.

The Training Officer will build and maintain relationships with the country teams and with key stakeholders in the field of training.

This position reports to the program Quality Manager.

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

(1) Training Design and Material Development

Conduct needs analysis to determine appropriate knowledge and skills to train and collect important information about target participants

Identify current training capacity and needs of targeted trainers

Oversee the development of training of trainer’s curricula—materials should include facilitator and participant guides and any learning aids and materials

Manage subject matter experts or consultants and PFS volunteers contributing to specific pieces of curricula

(2) Training of Trainers / BDS service providers

Develop a process for identifying, training and certifying BDS service providers

Train trainers and staff on curricula designed and effective facilitation skills and methodology

Ensure quality delivery of training to target participants, including co-facilitation with trainers, coaching and feedback to trainers

Conduct refresher training as needed

Undertake regular visits to the field to support implementation of training and capacity building activities.

Provide strategy development support to select training partners/stakeholders

Provide support, mentor and support partners doing the remote trainings

(3) Facilitation

Provide technical support to a cadre of high-quality trainers in the delivery of project curricula

Play roles that include Master Trainer at in-person trainings

Monitor, mentor, and support trainers.

Facilitate interaction and engagement in the remote training:

Implement roll-out strategy for the remote trainings

Motivate participants to engage with the content and one another on the e-learning platform

(4) Monitoring and Learning

Develop a process to review, monitor, and analyze the impact of the training and application of desired skills, knowledge and behavior

Conduct training needs assessments, plan and implement training programs and evaluate the results of training interventions, and manage participants’ data.

Develop tools that trainers can use to evaluate impact, including pre- and post-tests and observation checklists

Compile qualitative and quantitative learnings from learners, for monitoring and evaluation.

Produce regular reports to contribute to internal and external reporting requirements

Facilitate learning opportunities and enable adaptive decision making based on lessons learned from the curriculum adoption processes

Monitor findings from evaluation data and continue to adapt and refine the curriculum (as needed).

Conduct research and consult with key collaborators for curriculum development and refinement processes.

(5) Regional Coordination and Strategy engagement

Collaborate with other members of the Senior Management team on project strategy and operations related to training tools.

Provide insights and recommendations for strategic direction in terms of curriculum development and training needs.

Overall coordination and monitoring of AINFP training and capacity building curricula and training materials

Supporting the development of training/learning materials focused on sustainability and local ownership that could be utilized more broadly within the food processing sector, in coordination with other stakeholders

Create, disseminate, and support country-level adaptation and use of standard templates and tools for key training materials and other management and quality assurance tools

Manage training program stakeholders as necessary

Work closely with regional program management to help ensure that program training deliverables are being met in a timely and effective manner

Provide coaching, direction, and leadership support to team members in achieving results

Interface with other country, regional, and HQ staff as needed and facilitate cross-program training and learning opportunities.

Ensure training information is shared and flows transparently within the program team and to other organizational levels, as appropriate

Establish and maintain strong working relationships with local partners/contractors in countries of operation

Overseeing the organization of workshops and events across the AINFP program.

REQUIRED LANGUAGES: Fluency to speak, read and write in English is essential

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: N/A

Required skills and experience

Bachelor’s degree or with significant study in, or pertinent to, the specialized field (including, but not limited to, international relations, history, economics, management, business, administration, political science or a related field) with 7 years of experience in managing participant training activities, and a background in the design and administration of training

Master’s Degree is an added advantage

Excellent communication and diplomatic skills, with a professional level of verbal and written fluency in English

Proven track record in application of adult learning methodologies, training of trainers, effective delivery of technical assistance and other capacity development activities

Team player, able to prioritize and follow up on his/her own actions without prompting, filling in gaps as needed to ensure the responsiveness of the team.

Service-oriented, highly organized and pays close attention to detail.

Strategic thinker, articulates innovative ideas, presents solutions, and is a positive role model for colleagues both in and outside of the organization

Ability to independently plan and execute complex tasks while addressing daily management details and remaining organized and focused on long-term deadlines and strategy

Ability to work independently and diplomatically in a multi-cultural environment

Computer proficiency required to include strong applied knowledge of the MS Office Suite (Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint).

Excellent critical thinking and organizational skills.

Strong project management skills

Significant experience of managing key relationships with stakeholders

Success Factors: Competency is a combination of knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) directly related to successful performance on the job.

Core Competencies include:

Integrity and honesty: Is widely trusted; seen as a direct, truthful individual; presents truthful information in an appropriate and helpful manner; keeps confidences; admits mistakes; does not misrepresent himself or herself for personal gain.

Team Work/ Relationships: Works co-operatively and flexibly with other members of the team with a full understanding of the role to be played as a team member and/or leader, to achieve a common goal. Ability to build and maintain effective relationships and networks.

Learning attitude: Proactively takes advantage of opportunities to learn. Actively identifies new areas for learning; applies and shares new knowledge and skill appropriately.

Diversity/Inclusiveness: Demonstrates an understanding and appreciation for diversity and supports diversity efforts. Interacts effectively with and inclusively with people of all races, cultures, ethnicities, backgrounds, religions, ages, and genders.

Communication: Expresses ideas effectively in individual and group situations. Listens effectively; shares information, ideas and arguments; adjusts terminology, language and communication modes to the needs of the audience; ensures accurate understanding; acts in a way that facilitates open exchange of ideas and information; uses appropriate non-verbal communication.

Decision making/Problem Solving: Is able to analyze situations, diagnose problems, identify the key issues, establish and evaluate alternative courses of action and produce a logical, practical and acceptable solution. Is able to make effective decisions on a day-to-day basis, taking ownership of decisions, demonstrating sound judgement in escalating issues where necessary.

Results Oriented/ High Quality Deliverables: Stays focused on the efforts necessary to achieve quality results consistent with programmatic or departmental goals. Demonstrates the ability to achieve effective results; works persistently to overcome obstacles to goal achievement. Accomplishes tasks by considering all areas involved, no matter how small; showing concern for all aspects of the job; accurately checking processes and tasks.

Planning & Time Management: Establishes a course of action for self and/or others to accomplish a specific goal. Effectively plans, schedules, prioritizes and controls activities; identifies, integrates and orchestrates resources (people, material, information, budget, and/or time) to accomplish goals. Prioritizes work according to the program or department’s goals, not just own job responsibilities; manages own time effectively.

Business Acumen: The ability to use information, ask the right questions and take decisions that make an impact on the overall business performance.

Job Specific / Technical Competencies include:

Financial & Resource Management: The ability to estimate, justify, and manage appropriate funding levels to support goal accomplishment. Managing Resources is about understanding human, financial, and operational resource issues to make decisions aimed at building and planning efficientproject workflows, and at improving overall organizational performance.

Computer Literacy: Demonstrates knowledge and ability to use specific computer programs or applications for own functional area. Has the ability to improve performance by integrating new and existing technology into the workplace.

Donor/Partnership Management: Identifying opportunities and taking action to build strategic relationships between one’s area and other areas, teams, departments, or organizations to help achieve business goals.

Analysis, Research, Report Writing: Experience in business planning and analysis, modeling for feasibility and execution. Able to analyze and express oneself clearly in business writing.

Innovative Mindset: Curious inquiries, asks questions and seeks out information from multiple sources, learns from mistakes, sees change as an opportunity.

Managerial Competencies:

Emotional Intelligence: The act of knowing, understanding, and responding to emotions, overcoming stress in the moment, and being aware of how your words and actions affect others. Emotional intelligence consists of 4 attributes: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship management.

Strategic Thinking: Managers should recognize key actions, underlying problems, make connection and patterns, see consequences and implications. Anticipates obstacles realistically and plans ways to deal with them.

Staff Development: managers are required to work with employees to plan on the development of skills and abilities so that they can fulfil current or future job/role responsibilities more effectively.

Trust to Delegate: managers should have trust and willingness to assign responsibilities to direct reports and give them discretion and authority to carry them out.

Feedback/Coaching (mentoring): managers should give instructions, suggestions, explanations, and feedback to subordinates. (SPI+R)

To Apply:

Please submit your application (by email only) to ke-recruit@tns.org with the position title placed in the subject line.

Please include (1) cover letter describing your interest, (2) curriculum vitae.

Please include all requirements in a single document (pdf).

Applications will be treated confidentially.

Deadline for applications is 3rd January 2021.

Note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

TechnoServe encourages diversity in all levels and across all facets of our organization.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of gender, race, color, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, ages, HIV/AIDS status, protected veteran status, disability and all other protected classes