Saturday, December 19, 2020 – Luo Elders led by East African Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Odinga, and Siaya Senator James Orengo, visited the Mt Kenya region and held talks with their Central Kenya counterpart ahead of the anticipated visit by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

They met Central Kenya elders in Kieni, Nyeri County.

The elders discussed the BBI and the 2022 election plan by ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila is expected to tour Central Kenya in early 2021 to campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and also counter Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the region.

Accompanying the Central leaders were Kieni MP, Kanini Kega and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

“It is not true to say that an expanded Executive featuring a Prime Minister and two deputies was invented by Kenyatta.”

“Kibaki had the same plans in 1997 while running for office,” Governor Muriithi stated.

“We know that the road ahead is bumpy.”

“We are at the takeoff stage just like an aeroplane.”

“When we reach the cruising level, all will be smooth,” Kenyatta’s ally, Kanini Kega, added.

Oburu lauded the two camps who met to discuss posterity and urged Mt. Kenya to change their attitude towards other leaders.”

“He recalled Luo Elders hosting their Central counterparts at Raila Odinga’s Bondo, Siaya home in October 2020.

“The Bondo visit had a huge impact on us.”

“The political union between Nyanza and Mt Kenya is here to stay.”

“No more memoranda of understanding on paper.”

“This Nyeri meeting will be the foundation of this political union,” he said.

During the Bondo meeting, the elders committed to working together in promoting their cultural interests in the context of a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

