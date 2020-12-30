Job Title: Principal Technical Referent Officer

Personal insurance (Health, Welfare, Retirement, Medical Services) has been at the heart of our client’s DNA for more than 70 years.

A recognized player in the market, the company draws its strength from its 1,500 employees spread over all continents.

With over 10,000 client companies in the development of their social protection policy and support our 2 million policy holders in the management of their health contract on a daily basis, whether they live in Paris, Singapore or Lisbon.

You will be responsible for the following activities:

Being the main point of contact of IRA

Safeguarding the legality of operations and status of the Group entities.

Assisting and advising internal clients on any legal and regulatory matters (writing internal notes, presentations, training of sales team members, etc).

Participating to legal and regulatory watch and proactively identifying new issues.

Contributing to the improvement of administration processes.

Requirements:

1. You should have at least 5 years of experience in the insurance field

2. You should have a degree/diploma in the insurance field

3. You are able to work well in a self-directed, fast paced environment and you use initiative.

4. You are thorough, well-organized, and enjoy working within a team.

5. You speak English fluently.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (PRINCIPAL OFFICER) to vacancies@jantakenya.com