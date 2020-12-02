Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Tension is high in Garissa County after Al-Shabaab terrorists stormed a police station and opened fire at officers.

According to reports, militants attacked an armory at the Amuma Patrol Base on Wednesday morning, leaving one police officer injured.

The patrol base is located in Fafi, Garissa County.

One of the officers attached to the base was shot in the arm and on his back before being rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition.

An officer who was present in the patrol base has been reported missing with a search launched to determine his whereabouts.

According to reports, the shootout between the suspected Al-Shabaab militants and the officers lasted about 15 minutes before the police overpowered them, forcing their retreat.

The armory is said to have suffered considerable damage after the militants hit it using a rocket-propelled grenade.

Reports indicate that the militants also fired at a Land Cruiser that was parked in the base leaving all its four tyres deflated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST