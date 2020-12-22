Job Title: Recruitment Specialist
About Us
Sanergy is an award-winning social venture that builds healthy, prosperous communities by making hygienic sanitation accessible and affordable in Africa’s urban informal settlements.
Our systems-based approach to solving the sanitation crisis involves five key steps: we build a dense network of contextually-appropriate, affordable, desirable non-sewered sanitation solutions.
We partner with residents and governments to identify locations and financing models for implementation.
We provide critical support services – such as access to finance, business analytics, training and aspirational marketing and branding.
We collect the waste regularly and safely remove it from the community for treatment.
We convert the waste into valuable end products, such as organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein, which we sell to Kenyan farms.
We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts.
Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.
We currently seek a Recruitment Specialist to join our Talent Department.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
Search for Quality Candidates
- Based on labour market and recruitment trends, advise managers on best sourcing strategies for respective roles in order to attract quality candidates
- Improving inbound leads from better posting by using attractive language, clear JD and utilisation of best sourcing strategies in order to access quality candidates
- Active outbound leads through scouring LinkedIn, other such databases, partnerships with local and international universities and institutions for good matches for defined and undefined roles
Attract Quality Candidates
- Sell the candidates on the organization, culture, and role through initial calls/meetings so they remain engaged throughout the screening process
Sell to potential candidates the perks that come with working with the organisation
- As the first point of contact, shape the recruitment experience for all potential hires in order to enhance our employer brand rating
Screen for Quality Candidates
- Co-develop and implement with hiring managers rigorous screening criteria/framework through written exercises and multiple interviews to develop a shortlist of top 5 candidates
- Periodically revise screening criteria/framework to ensure they remain up to date
- Promote candidate engagement by ensuring continuous communication with candidates throughout the interview process
Select Quality Candidates
- In liaison with the interviewing panel, evaluate individual candidate performance to determine the best hire
- Sell the selected candidate on the offer
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management or related course
- 3+ years hands on experience in identifying and hiring quality candidates in a fast paced environment
- Knowledge in various sourcing techniques on social media and niche professional websites such as Linkedin
- Experience working with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS)
- Strong interpersonal and organisational skills
- Experience working in a multicultural environment
Requirements
- Copy of National ID
- Academic transcripts
- Academic certificates
- Letter of recommendation (from school or previous employer)
- KRA Pin
- NHIF
- NSSF
- Police Clearance Certificate
To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (including notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees CLICK HERE to apply by Thursday 31st December 2020.
Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.