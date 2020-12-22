Job Title: Recruitment Specialist

About Us

Sanergy is an award-winning social venture that builds healthy, prosperous communities by making hygienic sanitation accessible and affordable in Africa’s urban informal settlements.

Our systems-based approach to solving the sanitation crisis involves five key steps: we build a dense network of contextually-appropriate, affordable, desirable non-sewered sanitation solutions.

We partner with residents and governments to identify locations and financing models for implementation.

We provide critical support services – such as access to finance, business analytics, training and aspirational marketing and branding.

We collect the waste regularly and safely remove it from the community for treatment.

We convert the waste into valuable end products, such as organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein, which we sell to Kenyan farms.

We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts.

Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.

We currently seek a Recruitment Specialist to join our Talent Department.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Search for Quality Candidates

Based on labour market and recruitment trends, advise managers on best sourcing strategies for respective roles in order to attract quality candidates

Improving inbound leads from better posting by using attractive language, clear JD and utilisation of best sourcing strategies in order to access quality candidates

Active outbound leads through scouring LinkedIn, other such databases, partnerships with local and international universities and institutions for good matches for defined and undefined roles

Attract Quality Candidates

Sell the candidates on the organization, culture, and role through initial calls/meetings so they remain engaged throughout the screening process

Sell to potential candidates the perks that come with working with the organisation

Screen for Quality Candidates

Co-develop and implement with hiring managers rigorous screening criteria/framework through written exercises and multiple interviews to develop a shortlist of top 5 candidates

Periodically revise screening criteria/framework to ensure they remain up to date

Promote candidate engagement by ensuring continuous communication with candidates throughout the interview process

Select Quality Candidates

In liaison with the interviewing panel, evaluate individual candidate performance to determine the best hire

Sell the selected candidate on the offer

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management or related course

3+ years hands on experience in identifying and hiring quality candidates in a fast paced environment

Knowledge in various sourcing techniques on social media and niche professional websites such as Linkedin

Experience working with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS)

Strong interpersonal and organisational skills

Experience working in a multicultural environment

Requirements

Copy of National ID

Academic transcripts

Academic certificates

Letter of recommendation (from school or previous employer)

KRA Pin

NHIF

NSSF

Police Clearance Certificate

To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (including notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees CLICK HERE to apply by Thursday 31st December 2020.

Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.