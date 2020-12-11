Oshwal Academy Nairobi

Job Title: Receptionist

Reference Number: HR/E/6000/2020

Category: Administration

Location: Primary Campus

Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private International school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering IGCSE and GCE curriculum.

The Academy is seeking to recruit a Receptionist for its Primary Campus in Nairobi.

General Roles

Managing the reception and the front office area.

Communication flow between the Head Teacher and to parents, staff and students.

Managing and Maintaining information and contact with outside correspondences

Maintaining a filing system as maybe advised by the Head Teacher.

Qualifications, Experience and Competence:

Degree or Diploma in Business Administration, Front Office Management or similar qualification.

Good follow up skills.

Ability in handling confidential matters.

ICT Savvy

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Ability to work in a team.

Ability to prioritize work effectively.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

If you meet our essential criteria and you are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to HR Team – Oshwal Academy Nairobi through vacancy@oerb.org

The application closing date is 31st December, 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.