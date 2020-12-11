Oshwal Academy Nairobi
Job Title: Receptionist
Reference Number: HR/E/6000/2020
Category: Administration
Location: Primary Campus
Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private International school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering IGCSE and GCE curriculum.
The Academy is seeking to recruit a Receptionist for its Primary Campus in Nairobi.
General Roles
- Managing the reception and the front office area.
- Communication flow between the Head Teacher and to parents, staff and students.
- Managing and Maintaining information and contact with outside correspondences
- Maintaining a filing system as maybe advised by the Head Teacher.
Qualifications, Experience and Competence:
- Degree or Diploma in Business Administration, Front Office Management or similar qualification.
- Good follow up skills.
- Ability in handling confidential matters.
- ICT Savvy
- Excellent communication and organizational skills.
- Ability to work in a team.
- Ability to prioritize work effectively.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
If you meet our essential criteria and you are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to HR Team – Oshwal Academy Nairobi through vacancy@oerb.org
The application closing date is 31st December, 2020.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.