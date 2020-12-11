Oshwal Academy Nairobi

Job Title: Receptionist

Reference Number: HR/E/6000/2020

Category: Administration

Location: Primary Campus

Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private International school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering IGCSE and GCE curriculum.

The Academy is seeking to recruit a Receptionist for its Primary Campus in Nairobi.

General Roles

  • Managing the reception and the front office area.
  • Communication flow between the Head Teacher and to parents, staff and students.
  • Managing and Maintaining information and contact with outside correspondences
  • Maintaining a filing system as maybe advised by the Head Teacher.

Qualifications, Experience and Competence:

  • Degree or Diploma in Business Administration, Front Office Management or similar qualification.
  • Good follow up skills.
  • Ability in handling confidential matters.
  • ICT Savvy
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills.
  • Ability to work in a team.
  • Ability to prioritize work effectively.
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

If you meet our essential criteria and you are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to HR Team – Oshwal Academy Nairobi through vacancy@oerb.org

The application closing date is 31st December, 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

