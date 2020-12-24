My name is Harriet from Uasin Gishu. I had one of the worst experiences ever in my life towards the end of last year.

There is this rich man who I have been dating for sometime and have been sure he was going to marry me only for something else to happen.

It started when I found out that this same guy has two more ladies who want to marry him by hook or crook. It made me develop headache!

Things got worse late last year when one of the lady convinced Sammy to marry him and abandon me and my daughter.

“ Hi Harriet, just wanted to tell you that I will be marrying my other baby mama and from now on, you are on your own, I do not want you or the little girl again,” Sammy broke the bad news to me.

Truthfully, I could not have had a problem with him marrying the other woman but I found it rude for him to abandon his daughter. I tried visiting him at his place but the other baby mama chased me away like a stray dog. The environment was hostile and was thinking of taking my life away.

I was so stressed. As I was taking my daughter to school few days later since she had just begun baby class, I told the teacher the problems I was going through with my baby daddy and coincidentally she had also experienced a similar situation.

“I visited Doctor Mugwenu at that time and I was helped. Just visit him and he will use his spell casting powers to make your baby daddy come back to you,” she advised but did not want that story of witches in my life.

I half-heartedly, took Doctor Mugwenu’s number and I gave him a call. I told him the troubles that I had with the father of my daughter and how he had dumped me for the other woman. He gave me some advice and also asked me to meet remain indoors next day so that he could perform distance healing.

Two days later, Sammy called me and told me he had missed to see his family and asked me whether I would allow him visit us. He came and since my daughter was still in school, we talked about our issues and he apologized for dumping me.

Three weeks later he dumped the other woman. I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

