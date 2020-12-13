Sunday, 13 December 2020 – Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, is over the moon after his daughter followed in his footsteps.

The vocal MP took to social media and shared photos of his daughter rocking a gown after she graduated with a law degree from the University of Nairobi.

“Join me in welcoming the third and newest lawyer in the family. Miriam Hope Anono Omollo. Well done Nyodude,’’, he wrote.

Two years ago, the MP’s son Rodney Abel was admitted to the bar as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Besides being an MP, Otiende Amollo runs Rachier and Amollo law firm and his son is part of the legal team.

Congratulations to Amollo’s daughter for making her dad proud.

The Kenyan DAILY POST