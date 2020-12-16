Wednesday, 16 December 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, hosted Somaliland President Muse Bihi, who has been in the country since 15 December, for a discussion on matters of interest between the African Union and Somaliland.

During the meeting, Raila, who was acting as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development, held talks with the Head of State on security and development issues.

President Musa Bihi shared photos of his meeting with the former Prime Minister and looking at the photos, Raila stood out as he rocked a royal blue suit and Gucci loafers.

According to an online search, the loafers that Baba was rocking are worth $369(about Ksh 41,000)

