Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – As former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still reeling from a humiliating defeat in the just-concluded Msambweni by-elections by Deputy President William Ruto’s candidate, many leaders, especially those allied to the DP, have trolled the ODM leader, saying people have shown the direction in which they want to move.

Led by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, the leaders said a defeat for Raila is a defeat for the Building Bridges Initiative, which the former PM is championing together with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said Kenyans were tired and that’s why they have said NO to the forced BBI referendum in Msambweni.

“Baba (Odinga) was prophetic.”

“Msambweni was a test run for the BBI vote!”

“Kenya is saying ‘No’ to a forced Referendum.”

“Baba, the people are marching themselves to Canaan!”

“They are tired of empty promises,” Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana trolled Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST