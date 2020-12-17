Thursday, December 17, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party, ODM, has announced plans to field a candidate in the upcoming Matungu by-election.

Through a tweet, the party National Elections Board (NEB) chairperson, Catherine Muyeka Mumma, urged interested candidates to submit their applications by the end of Monday, December 21, 2020.

“The IEBC has released the timetable for the by-elections in the vacant positions across the country.”

“We are here-by asking interested party members to apply for the positions on our ticket,” reads the tweet.

ODM promised to redeem itself in Matungu after failing to recapture the Msambweni seat which was won by Deputy President William Ruto’s man, Feisal Bader.

This comes just a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that the by-elections are scheduled for March 4, 2021.

In a gazette notice, IEBC said the by-election will be held alongside Huruma, London, Hell’s Gate, Kiamokama and Kitise/Kithuku ward polls.

National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, declared the Matungu Parliamentary seat vacant following the death of Justus Murunga.

Murunga died on November 14, 2020, while being rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Mumias. Two weeks earlier, he fell ill and was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he was treated for hypertension and diabetes.

He was buried on Saturday, December 5, at his home in Makunda Village, Kakamega County.

