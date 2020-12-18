Friday, December 18, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has urged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to resign for trying to delay the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature verification exercise.

When he received BBI signatures last week, Chebukati said he wants a budget of Sh 244 million for the exercise.

Speaking in Nyaribari Chache Kisii during the burial of Eng. Barnabas Ariga, a former Chief Engineer in the Ministry of Roads and Public Works on Friday, Raila wondered what Chebukati wanted to do with the money since signature verification is a small exercise.

The ODM leader said the verification of signatures needs few resources, accusing the Wafula Chebukati-led commission of mischief.

“They have outrageous demands. The problem with this country is trusting the wrong people with public offices. Let them resign and give us an opportunity to hire a new team that can deliver results.” Raila said.

Raila said it is not a must to verify all the four million signatures.

“The Punguza Mzigo team gave them 1.5 million signatures and they were able to verify them in a period of one month; they are now demanding more than Sh200 million. This is unacceptable.”

According to Raila, BBI will solve a number of challenges in the country that have for years led to post-election violence. “We have a chance to get our country back on track.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST