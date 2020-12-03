Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, on Wednesday, toured Central Kenya where he drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Addressing a meeting in Kangari, Muranga County, Raila Odinga urged residents to support the initiative since it will help in addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

The ODM Party leader detailed the historical injustices since independence to date as he noted that BBI was formulated to put an end to the iniquities.

“Education will be free from nursery school to university and we will ensure equal job opportunities to improve living standards,” said Raila, who was accompanied by Kigumo MP Wangari Mwaniki.

He also attacked Deputy President William Ruto and questioned his source of wealth after issuing many donations across the country.

“I see some of the politicians travelling around in helicopters, carrying cash in sacks and distributing to churches. He claims that he wants to build the church and does not disclose his source of wealth.

“He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and that is why I and Uhuru sat down to solve all these problems so that Kenya can prosper,” Raila explained.

