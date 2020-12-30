Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has confirmed that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum will be held in June 2021.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said that the BBI proponents will commence rigorous campaigns across the country from January 1, 2021, to drum up support for the report.

Raila also once again addressed the cost of the BBI referendum, insisting that it should not cost Sh 14 billion as announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The cost for doing things like a referendum, even an election is peanuts to the government,” he said.

The ODM boss noted that the cost of printing a ballot paper in other countries is less than a dollar, while Kenya spends up to 7 dollars printing a ballot, which is part of the reason he’s calling for reforms in the electoral body.

Odinga said he is optimistic Kenyans will make the right choice when the time comes, and if they reject the BBI changes, they will have their reasons for doing so.

The Kenyan DAILY POST