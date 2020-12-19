Saturday, December 19, 2020 – Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama, succumbed to Covid -19 on Friday, becoming the first governor in Kenya to die of the disease that originated from Wuhan, China in January 2020.

Kenyans from all walks of life led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and opposition leader Raila Odinga, sent their messages of condolences to the family and the people of Nyamira County for the loss.

However, Raila’s revelation that he had tried to contact Nyagarama the day before he passed on has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

“I tried calling Nyagarama’s phone yesterday but it went unanswered,” Raila is quoted as saying.

Most Kenyans have asked why the former Prime Minister would contact someone who was already in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Nyagarama, who was battling acute hypertension and diabetes, was in ICU for the last three weeks before he succumbed on Friday.

