Monday, December 7, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has pleaded with doctors and nurses not to strike saying this will paralyse the economy.

Speaking in Kisumu on Monday, Raila said the coronavirus pandemic has presented a major challenge for the country, leaving its economy in dire straits and if doctors and nurses strike, this will worsen the situation.

“We are also in a dire situation as far as the economy is concerned because of the many months of covid,” said Raila.

According to Raila, the country is in crisis and health workers should be realistic adding that not only doctors are dying but even ordinary Kenyans are also dying from Covid-19.

“It is not the time to hold the government at ransom. Doctors themselves take an oath to protect lives. How then do you justify downing the tools when people are dying?” Raila observed.

Doctors and nurses have threatened to go on strike in the next 14 days if the government fails to address their challenges.

