Friday, December 18, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is a very bitter man after his party lost the Msambweni by-election on Tuesday.

During the hotly contested mini poll, Independent candidate, Feisal Bader, won the seat after beating ODM candidate, Omar Boga.

Bader garnered 15,251 votes against Boga’s 10,444 votes.

The fierce political rivalry between Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga played out in the Msambweni by-election, setting the stage for a high-stakes presidential contest in 2022.

Raila, who was hoping for a win has blamed top ODM officials over the loss.

ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna and the party’s Director of Elections, Junet Mohamed are said to be the men behind the Orange party’s loss in Msambweni.

Those close to Raila say Sifuna and Junet have remained aloof, unable to tell political realities and plunging the party into avoidable defeats and embarrassment.

“It is just a matter of time and you will see a near-overhaul of the party. Many are holding critical positions and are not adding value, leading to these messes,” a source said.

According to the source aware of the happenings in the party, the shake-up is expected early next year, in good time before the next elections.

